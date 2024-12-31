Posted: Dec 31, 2024 10:49 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2024 10:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Hills State Park will be putting together the 11th annual First Day Hike of 2025 on Wednesday morning. There will be a hike at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

The hike at 9 a.m. will begin at the overlook ecosystem and those participating in the 11 a.m. hike will meet at the ballfields and hike the Lookout Lake Trail. Pets are allowed for the hikes. Neither one are longer than a mile. For more information, call 918-336-4141.