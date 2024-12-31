Posted: Dec 31, 2024 8:52 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2024 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce wrapped up a bustling December with its hallmark event, "Christmas in the Ville," which featured an ice-skating rink, festive carriage rides, and downtown attractions. Chamber CEO Sherri Wilt shared updates during a recent KWON radio appearance, emphasizing the success of this year’s festivities.

"We've had a magical season," Wilt said, noting that for the first time in the event's history, weather closures were avoided. Opening night alone drew approximately 2,000 visitors downtown, benefiting local businesses and fostering community spirit. Wilt highlighted the importance of sponsors in making the event possible, especially given the significant costs involved in setting up and maintaining the rink.

The Chamber is preparing for several events in January, including the Women in Business luncheon on January 16th at Hillcrest Country Club, featuring speaker Christine Belner on team-building strategies. Additionally, the popular speed networking event returns on January 21, offering professionals a chance to make meaningful connections in a structured, small-group setting.

The Chamber will also resume its Hot Topics series on January 29, and the annual Community Guide is slated for release by February. Described as an invaluable resource, the guide provides key information about Bartlesville for new residents and businesses.

Wilt expressed gratitude for community support and optimism for the new year.