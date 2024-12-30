News
Nowata Man in Custody on Two Misdemeanor Abuse Charges
A Nowata man finds himself in the Washington County Jail on two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and battery. It is alleged that on three seperate dates, Deontae Hicks assaulted a female victim.
An affidavit states that on Thursday, December 19th, Hicks broke the victim's nose. Two days later, Hicks hit her again and bit her on the back. It is alleged that on the next day, Hicks hit in the face again. Officers observed the victim had two black eyes, a bite mark and swelling around her eyes and nose. The victim did have to go to the hospital because of the injuries she sustained.
Hicks had been on the loose for a few days before officers took him in on the warrant. Hicks has a $25,000 bond and will next be seen in court on Wednesday, January 8th.
