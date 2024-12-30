Posted: Dec 30, 2024 1:55 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2024 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is in jail for the second time in less than a year. 79-year old Everett Hayes was taken into custody on Saturday evening on an alleged misdemeanor DUI charge and being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Adams Blvd and Virginia Ave in reference to an individual being slumped over at the wheel. Once officers arrived, they were able to get Hayes out of the vehicle, but he had difficulty walking and slurred speech. Hayes then failed the field sobriety tests he took.

A probable cause affidavit states once Hayes had been placed under arrest, officers located two blue pills with an "M" stamped on one of them along with blue powder. Officers believed this to be Fentanyl.