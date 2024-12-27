Posted: Dec 27, 2024 1:01 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2024 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man found himself in the Washington County Jail on four misdemeanor charges that he allegedly committed on Christmas Eve. Jacob Moore was arrested on charges of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a canceled or suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A probable cause affidavit states that Moore's credit card declined while at the self checkout counter at a local business. Moore then walked out of the store. An off-duty police officer approached Moore, but he didn't listen to the victim's orders. Moore drove off and hit the victim in the knees with the vehicle.

When officers conducted a traffic stop on Moore, they found a glass pipe and saw that Moore's license was suspended.

Moore saw his bond set at $25,000 and he is due back in court on Wednesday, January 8th.