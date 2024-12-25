Posted: Dec 25, 2024 12:01 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2024 12:03 PM

Friends in Deed provided free Christmas Day dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, at the Church of Christ on Adams Blvd.

With the idea that no one should spend Christmas alone,Friends in Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to bring Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise experience it.

George Halkiades of Friends in Deed explained when and why the dinner was started. He also stated that the meal was open to all who wanted to attend.

No costs or tickets were required for attendance. Meals were also delivered to the homebound and to the Washington, Osage and Nowata County Jails.