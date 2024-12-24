Posted: Dec 24, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2024 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Every sheriff's office across all 77 counties in Oklahoma have received grants ranging from $150,000 to $300,000 from state Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office.

Osage and Washington counties each received $300,000 and Nowata County received $150,000. In all, $18 million were distributed statewide.

Drummond says the funds will be used for sheriff office operations including training, technology, equipment, capital improvements, stipends and more.