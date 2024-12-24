News
Oklahoma Sheriff's Offices Receive $18M in Grants
Every sheriff's office across all 77 counties in Oklahoma have received grants ranging from $150,000 to $300,000 from state Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office.
Osage and Washington counties each received $300,000 and Nowata County received $150,000. In all, $18 million were distributed statewide.
Drummond says the funds will be used for sheriff office operations including training, technology, equipment, capital improvements, stipends and more.
The funding was established by House Bill 2914 during the 2024 legislative session.
