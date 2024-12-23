Posted: Dec 23, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

In late August, the Skiatook Police Department received an Internet Crimes Against Children Cybertip from the OSBI in relation to a child pornography case. After reviewing the information, the subject of interest was identified as Jeffrey Hawk.

Detectives conducted several search warrants and after examining everything, determined there were 59 instances that Hawk shared child pornographic material. Hawk was then booked into the Osage County Jail on felony charges of possession or distribution child pornography and a violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act.