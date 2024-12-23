Posted: Dec 23, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

One man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck near Chelsea on Saturday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 32-year-old William Hubbard, of Big Cabin, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram on South 4300 Road, approximately 6 miles east of Chelsea. Just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a tree and then caught on fire.

Hubbard died on-scene from his injuries. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.