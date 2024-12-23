Posted: Dec 23, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

https://bartlesvillelibrary.com/Appearing on KWON Radio's City Matters, Library and History Museum Director Kylie Roberson highlighted the library's storied history, modern achievements, and plans for continued growth.

The library's legacy began with a reading room opened by the Fort Knightly Club in 1898. It grew into a public library in 1913, funded in part by a $12,800 Carnegie Foundation grant. Through the decades, BPL adapted to changing times, introducing internet access in 1997 and expanding services to include digital collections, exercise classes, and even a "Library of Things" featuring sewing machines and telescopes.

Fast forward to 2024, the library serves a vibrant community of over 36,000 cardholders with 82,000 physical items and robust digital resources. Last year alone, more than 420,000 items were checked out, including 185,000 e-materials.

As the library's current strategic plan concludes in January, residents are invited to help shape the next phase. A public survey available on the library’s Facebook page asks for input on services and programs to meet evolving community needs.

Roberson encouraged residents to participate, emphasizing the library's commitment to being a "thriving organization" and community hub. "From a small reading room to the thriving facility we have today, we are eager to adapt and grow with our community," she said.

The library’s upcoming goals include expanding programming, increasing digital resources, and fostering community engagement.

For more information about Bartlesville Public Library or to participate in the survey, visit their website or follow them on social media.