Posted: Dec 20, 2024 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 3:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is continuing its annual tradition of prioritizing community safety by offering free rides home to residents this New Year’s Eve.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry says the initiative aims to reduce the risks associated with impaired driving and ensure everyone can celebrate responsibly.

If you have consumed alcohol and need a safe way to get home, DON’T drive. Instead, call Bartlesville Police Dispatch at 918-338-4001 and let the dispatcher know you want to take the Chief up on the offer to arrive home safely. Provide your location, and a member of the police staff will come to your location and drive you home. This service is available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at no cost to residents within Bartlesville city limits.

“The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our city,” Ickleberry said. “We want everyone to arrive home safely after celebrating the holiday, so it is our hope people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety.

“This initiative demonstrates the department’s dedication to the well-being of all Bartlesville residents. By utilizing this service, individuals contribute to making New Year’s Eve a safe and enjoyable occasion for everyone.”