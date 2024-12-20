Posted: Dec 20, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries is bringing holiday cheer to the Bartlesville community with its annual Christmas Eve drive-thru dinner, titled “Miracles on 14th Street.” The festive event will take place on Monday, December 23rd, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 411 West 14th Street.

The ministry has adapted its Christmas dinner to a drive-thru format since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to safely serve hundreds of meals while sharing the spirit of the season. “Last year, we served over 400 meals,” shared Pastor Shiloh Gamble during KWON Radio’s Community Connection program. “It’s become a fun way to reach the community with food, love, and Jesus.”

Visitors can expect a joyful atmosphere complete with Christmas carols, prayers, and festive characters like Santa Claus, Rudolph, Olaf the Snowman, McGruff the Crime Dog, and even a gingerbread man. Volunteers will also be on hand to offer prayers and encouragement.