Posted: Dec 19, 2024 10:13 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2024 10:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School Senior Tia Tanner has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for November, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Tanner is the president of Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, involved in the Gifted and Talented program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a participant in Girl's State and is extremely active in FFA.

Tanner's service in the community, involvement with multiple organizations leads her life. She's even started a program to encourage young readers inspired on a pony she has named "Bonkers."

Tanner plans to go to Oklahoma State University under the Oklahoma Promise scholarship and major in either veterinarian medicine or law.

Tanner will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.