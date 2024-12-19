Posted: Dec 19, 2024 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2024 2:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Hominy man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on burglary and assault charges.

20-year-old Terrence Frank Buffalomeat is accused of breaking into a south Tulsa business with intent to steal. He is further charged with assaulting a victim. The area where the alleged burglary occurred is within the Muscogee Nation Reservation and Buffalomeat is an Osage Nation citizen. Because of those two factors under the McGirt ruling, the federal courts have jurisdiction for the case.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case.