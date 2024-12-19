Posted: Dec 19, 2024 12:25 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2024 5:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

It was another successful Green Country Christmas 2024. On Thursday, KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM hosted the 25th annual giveaway, with over $41,000 in cash and prizes awarded.

Congratulations to our winners — Leslie Donnell, Norval Gruver, Debbie Potter, Rhonda Mullin, Roger Rice, Bill and Alicia Shupe, Diana Foster, Aundi Wade, Cresta Featherby, Jan Wilkie, Paula House and our Grand Prize winner Dustin Edwards from Dewey!

Thank you to all of our sponsors for making the 25th Green Country Christmas a success, and you, the listeners, and those who played Green Country Christmas throughout the years.

This year, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas!

CLICK HERE FOR ALL OF OUR WINNERS