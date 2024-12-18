Posted: Dec 18, 2024 10:55 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2024 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has been the target of a recent threat on a social media post.A Tahlequah man was arrested and is accused of threatening Hoskin Jr. .

Sean Nordwall was arrested by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service after an investigation was conducted by the FBI and OSBI. The News on 6 reports that charges include threatening an act of violence, which was directed at Hoskin Jr. on a Facebook post. Charges are pending in the Cherokee Nation District Court.