Posted: Dec 17, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2024 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Some Bartlesville students will be attending different schools beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

The expansion of Wayside Elementary School is complete, and an expansion of Ranch Heights Elementary School will be completed in the summer of 2025. The Bartlesville Public School District says those expansions will allow for changes in the elementary and middle school attendance boundaries in August 2025 to minimize class sizes.

The school district also says they are accommodating continuing housing development near Wayside as well as within Wilson Elementary School's north boundary.