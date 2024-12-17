Posted: Dec 17, 2024 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2024 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa man found himself in the Washington County Jail on a felony charge of attempting to falsely obtain credit. Tommy Hill, who has a Tulsa address, went to a local business and attempted to take advantage of a disaster relief loan.

This special program gave Barnsdall and Bartlesville residents a pre-approved loan of up to $5,000 as aid due to recent natural disaster events. Hill put on his address that he resided in Barnsdall.

On May 31st, Hill was approved for a $2,500 loan and opened an account. It is alleged that he withdrew $2,495 in cash. Hill provided a Blue Cross Blue Shield billing statement as a proof od residency, this documented on the business' security camera.

When making contact with the City of Barnsdall to request utility records for Hill, the business learned he had never lived at the listed address. The City of Barnsdall had no record of Hill being associated with a City water account.