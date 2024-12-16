Posted: Dec 16, 2024 10:42 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2024 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and got an update from the architect designing the Osage County Courthouse Annex.



Principal with AIP Architects, Matt Graves said he had toured the site earlier that morning and said things are running on schedule.

Graves said the expected completion date remains June, 2025