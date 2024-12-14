Posted: Dec 14, 2024 7:07 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2024 7:07 PM

Tom Davis

A full moon on a cloudless night in a charming small Oklahoma town was the Hallmark Greeting Card setting for the 37th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade.

There were near 80 entries in all. The parade was broadcast live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 & FM 95.1 and televised on KWONTV.com. The broadcast was sponsored by Bartnet IP; Totah Communications; Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory; Abelardo's Mexican Fresh; Arvest Bank; Amrican Heritage Beef Company; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Paul's Wrecker Service; Medicalodges of Dewey; and Doenges Toyota.

THE WINNING FLOATS

Commercial

1st Patriot GMC/Hyundai

2nd Stuck On You Davis Designs

Non-Commercial

1st Delaware Tribe of Indians

2nd Sunfest

Religious

1st Dewey Ministerial Association

2nd Copan 1st Baptist Church

Youth

1st Dewey FFA

2nd Copan 4-H

WATCH THE PARADE ON DEMAND HERE