Posted: Dec 13, 2024 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2024 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

An Oklahoma State Senator wants to ensure that state elected officials are held accountable. This is why Republican Bill Coleman plans to file legislation, which would amend Oklahoma's Constitution allowing for recall elections of state elected officials.

"Oklahoma law only allows for impeachment in limited circumstances and such proceedings are extremely rare because many lawmakers rightly believe it is innapropriate to overturn the will of the voters. Allowing for recall elections gives the Legislature another option that puts Oklahoma voters in charge of saying whether an elected official stays or goes."