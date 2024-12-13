News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 13, 2024 9:24 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting set for Monday morning.
According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss a change order for the construction project at the Washington County Emergency Management Command Center.
Additionally, the commissioners are expected to dispose of some equipment and accept two reports.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
