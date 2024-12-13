Posted: Dec 13, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2024 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting set for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss a change order for the construction project at the Washington County Emergency Management Command Center.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to dispose of some equipment and accept two reports.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.