Posted: Dec 13, 2024 9:02 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2024 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, December 17, for the Bartlesville High School Choir's Winter Concert at 7pm at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center. This concert is a special concert because they are combining some sixth graders at this concert.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Makenzi Van Cleave, Ryker Burch, Ava Landham, Evelynn Miller and Ryan Matthews told us just how fun this show will be.

You'll hear great songs such as Mary Did You Know?, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and assorted holiday favorites throughout the program.