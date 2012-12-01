News
Sheriff's Office Hosts Christmas Toy Giveaway
A jail courtroom normally reserved for inmate hearings turned into a bit of Christmas magic Thursday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office gave away hundreds of toys to children across the county. Sheriff Scott Owen says the program is led by the Sheriff Reserve Unit and his staff members, and was fueled by donations from the community.
It wasn't just staff from the sheriff's office who helped bring joy to the children. Some inmates at the jail also participated in the Christmas spirit.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to greet the kids as they came in to receive their gifts and the sheriff's staff had a table filled with Christmas treats for everyone. Sheriff Owen says it is nice to see a facility that is usually used for inmate court appearances be turned into something magical.
