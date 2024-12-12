Posted: Dec 12, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2024 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Friends Indeed Christmas Day Luncheon returns for its 21st year to bring holiday cheer and community connection. Organized by George Halkiades and a dedicated team of over 100 volunteers, the luncheon ensures that no one spends Christmas alone.

Held at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, the event offers a free traditional Christmas dinner, including turkey, ham, and all the trimmings, served on china with entertainment and warm hospitality. Meals are also delivered to those unable to attend, including inmates at local county jails (Washington, Osage and Nowata).

"We’ve served up to 900 meals in the past, and we expect a similar turnout this year," said Halkiades. "It’s all about sharing the spirit of Christmas, enjoying each other’s company, and remembering the birth of Christ."

Community support, donations and volunteer efforts make the event possible. Halkiades invites anyone interested in helping or donating desserts to join the cause.

The luncheon will take place on Christmas Day, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 3700 Adams Boulevard. Transportation and meal delivery are available. For more information or to volunteer, call 918-914-1152.