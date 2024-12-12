Posted: Dec 12, 2024 9:45 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2024 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The work never stops at the Bartlesville Salvation Army. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Luke and Tonya Swain with our local Salvation Army said they are coming off the community meal the day before Thanksgiving where about 400 people were served. The Swains thanked all the donors and volunteers so such a wunderful event.

Right now, the focus is on the Angel Tree and the Kettle Drive. There are some trees in the community where you can still go and adopt an angel, please. Luke said, "We have some left at the Walmart location, and we have some at Beals, and we have a Truity Credit Union here downtown that still have names of children in need as well."

Tonya added, "There are some angels still out there that need to be adopted, and so there's still time to go out and adopt one, shop for it, and get it to our location in time. Distribution is the 21st, so we're still taking, we will take, you're bringing it back for that day."

Saturday, December 14th, is the Red Kettle Challenge. The goal is to raise $2 million nationally. Luke said, "Our goal here this Christmas is to raise $60,000 for the year for Bartlesville and the greater community." Tonya reminded, "All that money stays in Osage, Washington, and a lot of counties, and we're getting close."