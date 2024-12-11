News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 11, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 3:09 PM
Bartlesville Area History Museum Sending Letters to Santa
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, is collecting letters to Santa through Monday, December 23rd. On that Monday, Santa will read stories to kids from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the museum. There will be a holiday-themed coloring station, crafts for the kids and refreshments.
The Bartlesville Area History Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.
