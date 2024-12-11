Posted: Dec 11, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternon after biting and scratching two victims on Tuesday evening. Jacklyn Jackson is being charged with one felony count of maming.

Once police arrived on scene, a male victim told officers that Jackson was drunk and that she bit him on the arm and scratched his chest. Officers observed a circular bruise that looked like a bite mark on the victim's right elbow and scratch marks across his chest. There was also blood on his shirt and the victim said it was from the scratches.

A probable cause affidavit goes on to say a neighbor told officers Jackson bit her on her chest. There was a chunk of skin bitten off of the victim's chest.