Posted: Dec 11, 2024 12:35 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 12:35 PM

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

In just 40 days, our nation’s 45th President, Donald J. Trump, will be sworn-in to serve as the 47th President of the United States of America. Let me tell you, as someone who speaks with the president on a regular basis: we have never had an incoming administration this prepared to hit the ground running on day one.

In a matter of weeks, President Trump has put forward a talented, highly qualified roster of cabinet picks who are prepared to serve at the will of the president. Importantly, Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution directs the Senate to carry out an “advice and consent” responsibility to vet presidential cabinet nominees for confirmation. As your Senator, I take this constitutional responsibility very seriously.

It’s my intention to support ALL of President Trump’s cabinet nominees. Beyond the deference I feel this president should have to select his own cabinet, I’ve met with many of the nominees, and I have every confidence in their ability to serve. Let’s look at some of the cabinet nominees making headlines:

First, President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense: Pete Hegseth. Pete is a decorated combat veteran who served his country in uniform for nearly 20 years. After tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, he earned two bronze stars for his valor. Then, Pete established himself as a business leader fighting for America’s veterans.

I’ve met with Pete, and I know he will support President Trump’s agenda to strengthen our military, and bring a fresh, mission-focused perspective to the Pentagon. Pete has been subject to a lot of anonymous criticism but let me be clear—his nomination will be vetted in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, not in the media. As I’ve said repeatedly, I will support Pete Hegseth’s nomination.

Second, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. I had the pleasure of getting to know Bobby on the road with President Trump, and he is deeply committed to Making America Healthy Again. He has a long history of public service, and he will work with President Trump to clean up federal health agencies and make government work for the people again. While some in the pro-life community have voiced concern: Bobby has made clear to me he will support President Trump’s policy agenda every step of the way. I look forward to visiting with him again next week about his bold vision, and I will back his nomination.

Third, I want to discuss Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump’s pick to serve as the Director of National Intelligence. With two decades of proud service, Tulsi is an active Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve overseeing the Oklahoma and Missouri National Guard. After experiencing the cost of war, Tulsi Gabbard ran for Congress, where she served on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committee. Many know that Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democrat who left the party after the establishment went woke. Just like Pete and Bobby, Tulsi Gabbard has committed to implementing President Trump’s America First agenda. On a personal note, Christie and I have been proud to call Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham, great friends for many years. There is no one better positioned to reform the intelligence community, protect our constitutional freedoms, and end federal agency weaponization against American citizens. Tulsi has my full support to enact President Trump’s ambitious agenda.

Lastly, I recently sat down with President Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, Kash Patel. Kash will be a game-changer for the Bureau. He’s a former public defender, federal prosecutor, counterterrorism specialist, and congressional watchdog. He’s served in key national security roles in all three branches of government, most recently as the chief of staff for the Department of Defense and Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

Kash Patel is an America First fighter who will work with President Trump to remove politics from the FBI and end the weaponization of our justice system. I was proud to support Kash even before Trump named him for this role, and I’m confident he will back the field agents doing great work at the FBI while rooting out the polarization that has consumed the seventh floor of the Hoover Building.

In November, the American people delivered an overwhelming mandate by re-electing President Trump to serve another term by the greatest margin for any Republican in history. Oklahoma was a bedrock for this election, with 77 of 77 counties going for Trump for the third straight election cycle. I’m honored to call President Trump a true friend, and I am committed to supporting his agenda every step of the way. Unsurprisingly, President Trump’s cabinet selections reflect his bold vision to deliver for the American people, and I will do everything I can to get each one across the finish line as quickly as possible.