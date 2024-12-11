Posted: Dec 11, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Agape Mission feeds about 100 hungry people a day in Bartlesville. Founded on the Greek word "Agape," meaning God's unconditional love, this nonprofit organization is dedicated to serving hot, nutritious meals five days a week to those in need.

Sherry Smith with Agape Mission was on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION show on KWON and she shared the organization's impact on the local community. "We serve a hot meal Monday through Friday, providing not just nourishment but hope," she explained. With an ever-growing demand, Agape serves meals to 80–100 homeless individuals daily and assists over 600 children each week through its Food for Kids program, delivering weekend food sacks to 12 schools in Washington County.

As the holiday season approaches, Sherry encourages the community to contribute. "If you don’t have a charity to support, we’d love to show you what we do. Whether it's a donation, volunteering, or simply spreading the word, every effort helps."