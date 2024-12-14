News
Posted: Dec 11, 2024 9:43 AM
KWON Radio and TV to Broadcast the Dewey Christmas Parade
Dewey’s annual nighttime Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 14, 2024, starting at 5:30pm. The theme is "Fantasy Wonderland."
You can listen to the live broadcast of the parade as you watch it or at home or in your car on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1. If you can't make in in person, you can watch it live on KWONtv.Com. The broadcasts are sponsored by Bartnet IP; Totah Communications; Abelardo's Mexican Fresh; Arvest Bank; American Heritage Beef; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Paul's Wrecker Service; Medicalodges of Dewey; and Doenges Toyota.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Tabler Herron with the city of Dewey announced that Santa Claus will be greeting youngsters at the Dewey Hotel from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Santa will listen to what you would like for Christmas and give you a special treat!
