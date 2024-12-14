Posted: Dec 11, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 10:45 AM

Tom Davis

Dewey’s annual nighttime Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 14, 2024, starting at 5:30pm. The theme is "Fantasy Wonderland."

You can listen to the live broadcast of the parade as you watch it or at home or in your car on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1. If you can't make in in person, you can watch it live on KWONtv.Com. The broadcasts are sponsored by Bartnet IP; Totah Communications; Abelardo's Mexican Fresh; Arvest Bank; American Heritage Beef; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Paul's Wrecker Service; Medicalodges of Dewey; and Doenges Toyota.