Posted: Dec 10, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee attended the 2024 White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Chief Hoskin spoke on the "Strengthening the Nation to Nation Relationship" panel, which included U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Hoskin talked about great things happening on the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and how direct federal funds strengthened communities across northeast Oklahoma

During his remarks to tribal leaders, President Joe Biden told about an impactful visit by First Lady Jill Biden in 2021 to the Cherokee Nation Immersion School in Park Hill and how it led h is administration to focus on revitalizing Native languages