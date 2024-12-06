Posted: Dec 10, 2024 1:31 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 1:31 AM

Tom Davis

A collision claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday, December 6, 2024, on OK-11 near County Road 2200, about one mile southeast of Avant in Osage County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at approximately 8:08 p.m. when a motorcycle, whose make and model are unknown, collided with a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado. The motorcycle was driven by Andrew Shay Havens, 19, of Skiatook, OK. Havens was pronounced deceased at the scene by Avant EMS. Authorities noted he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Chevrolet Colorado was driven by Steven Gage-Lane Hughes, 21, of Barnsdall, OK, who was not injured in the collision. A passenger in the Chevrolet, 18-year-old Kylie Dawn Bales of Bartlesville, OK, also escaped without injury. Both were reported to have been wearing seatbelts.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on OK-11 while the Chevrolet was heading westbound. The vehicles collided near the center line on a curve, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway to the south and the Chevrolet to veer off to the north.

The condition of Havens, the motorcycle driver, at the time of the crash is still under investigation. Hughes, the driver of the Chevrolet, was described as “apparently normal.” The cause of the collision remains under investigation by authorities.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.