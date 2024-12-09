Posted: Dec 09, 2024 2:43 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks was in Kay County District Court on Friday and gave a no-contest plea to three felony charges, this according to online court records. Eubanks pleaded no contest to embezzlment of property, obtaining property by trick or deception and conspiracy.

Court documents show Eubanks received a five year suspended sentence on the condition he comply with two years of supervision by the District Attorney's Office. Eubanks must also pay more than $33,000 in restitution.