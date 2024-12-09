Posted: Dec 09, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 2:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Tri County Tech instructor has been honored as a national teacher of the year.

The Association for Career and Technical Education recognized Wyatt Gerth, creative marketing communications instructor at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville, as the 2025 New Teacher of the Year. This prestigious award honors outstanding Career and Technical Education educators who have demonstrated exceptional innovation in their classrooms, a deep commitment to their students, and a strong dedication to advancing CTE in their schools and communities.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be named National New Teacher of the Year," Gerth said. "This recognition reflects the incredible support of my colleagues, the inspiration of my students and the unwavering belief Tri County Tech has in fostering innovation and growth. Together, we are shaping futures and redefining possibilities.”

Gerth, known as “Mr. G” to his students, began his teaching career in 2019 at Tri County Tech, stepping into a role after the retirement of a long-time instructor of the school’s graphics communication program. Gerth took the opportunity to revitalize the program by merging the existing curriculum with his own creative vision.

This resulted in the creation of the creative marketing communications program, which has since become a standout opportunity for students with a creative drive, offering them a pathway to explore marketing, communications and design at Tri County Tech.

Beyond his teaching responsibilities, Gerth plays a vital role in his local community. He actively serves on various boards and committees. His steadfast dedication to ongoing professional development, combined with his passion for mentoring students and contributing to the community, highlights his profound impact in the classroom and beyond.