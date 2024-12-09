Posted: Dec 09, 2024 10:35 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 10:35 AM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday at the Nowata COunty Annex meeting room.

The big item of the meeting dealt with an executive session to discuss the employement of a salaried public officer or employee in Nowata County.

The agenda listed the Commissioners Secretary as the position in question.

After discussing for some time, the commissioners decided to table the discussion and any further action to a later meeting, after the holiday season.

Outside of that, it was a standard meeting where the commissioners discussed an electrical line that will be put up in the County.