Posted: Dec 09, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Cornerstone Classical Academy recently shared exciting updates during COMMUNITY CONNECTION on KWON. Dale Willis, Director Heather Deal, Marketing Specialist Emily Call, and student Gracie Call discussed the school’s unique hybrid education model and its expanding programs.

The hybrid system combines on-campus instruction with at-home learning, offering flexibility while fostering independence. Students attend classes with professional teachers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, then complete assignments at home on other days. “It’s a college-preparatory model that builds self-reliance and responsibility,” said Deal.

For high schoolers, Cornerstone offers a wide range of classes, including geometry, biology, U.S. history, and sign language. Enrollment for the second semester, starting January 7, is open, allowing students to join full- or part-time.

Willis highlighted the success of the Leadership Academy, which equips students with practical skills through community engagement and guest lectures. Activities have included tours of local organizations and community service projects. Gracie Call praised the program, saying, “It’s been great learning about leadership and giving back to the community.”