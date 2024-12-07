News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 07, 2024 7:45 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2024 7:50 PM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Boasts Nearly 100 Floats
Tom Davis
The annual Bartlesville Christmas Parade, hosted by the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club, brought a little holiday magic and community spirit to downtown Bartlesville on Saturday night with nearly 100 entries. Since 2010, this tradition has united the community, and this year’s theme, “Memories from Frank Phillips Blvd.,” delivered a festive trip down memory lane.
The Bartlesville Christmas Parade is made possible by longtime sponsors like Truity Credit Union, Cliffs Flooring and Windows, and Brian Little, who have supported the event since its early days. This year, new sponsors such as Stumpf Funeral Home and Crematory, and Scott Gillette of Farmers Insurance, have also joined in to make the celebration memorable. Representative Judd Strum will continue his support, especially for the Dewey Band, a popular parade staple, while Muscleman’s returns to bring Santa to life for the community.
2024 Parade Entry Winners
BUSINESS (sponsored by Bartlesville Radio)
Winner: Chevron
NON-PROFIT (sponsored by Farmers Insurance Scott Gillette)
Winner: Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
CORPORATE (sponsored by Cliff's Flooring and WIndows)
Winner: Conoco Phillips
PARADE THEME (sponsored by Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory)
Winner: Little Ceasar's
OVERALL WINNER (spnosored by Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent PC)
Special Olympics
The parade was broadcast on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com and was sponsoredd by Abelardo's Mexican Fresh; Bartnet IP; DFR Onsite; Doenges Toyota; Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory; Arvest; Swezey Realty; American Heritage Beef; and Paul's Wrecker.
