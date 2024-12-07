Posted: Dec 07, 2024 3:32 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2024 3:32 AM

Tom Davis

Early Saturday morning, at approximately 12:15 a.m., emergency responders from the Bartlesville Police and Fire Departments were called to the 100 block of Southwest Penn for a house fire. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an elderly female deceased inside the residence.

According to Bartlesville Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward, the cause of the fire is under investigation, with both the police and fire departments working together to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.