Posted: Dec 05, 2024 5:11 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 8:03 PM

Alex Benzegala

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday to appoint Corey Shivel of Ochelata as County Commissioner of Washington County, District 2. The appointment of Shivel is effective immediately.

The Governor said in the executive order that Shivel takes over for the unexpired term of he late Michael Bouvier, ending on December 24th of this month. Bouvier passed away on November 25 after a battle with Cancer.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for more on this story.