Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Shivel

Posted: Dec 05, 2024 5:11 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 8:03 PM

Governor appoints Shivel as Washington County Commissioner

Share on RSS

 

Alex Benzegala
 
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday to appoint Corey Shivel of Ochelata as County Commissioner of Washington County, District 2. The appointment of Shivel is effective immediately.
 
The Governor said in the executive order that Shivel takes over for the unexpired term of  he late Michael Bouvier, ending on December 24th of this month.  Bouvier passed away on November 25 after a battle with Cancer.
 
Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for more on this story.
 

« Back to News