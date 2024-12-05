Posted: Dec 05, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care and KYFM present Blitzen Bingo: A Family Fundraiser on Sunday, December 8th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. You can participate in a musical twist on a classic game—all from the comfort of your home or business.

In partnership with 100.1 KYFM, this holiday music bingo event will support Elder Care's essential programs for aging adults and caregivers. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care's Michael Colaw said this fun and family-friendly fundraiser invites everyone to cozy up, tune in to 100.1 KYFM (or stream online), and test your holiday music knowledge for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Instead of numbers, participants will listen to clips of popular Christmas songs. If the title appears on your bingo card, mark it off. The first to call the radio station with “Bingo!” wins! For an extra dose of holiday magic, participants can purchase a Holiday Bonus Bingo Card for a chance to win the grand prize.

Bingo packets start at just $25 and include cards for three rounds of bingo. Higher ticket levels offer additional perks like hot cocoa, snacks, and bonus cards. Pick up your packet the week before the event to get ready for a cozy, festive evening.