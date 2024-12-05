Posted: Dec 05, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity, sponsored by the Play for Burke Foundation, marks its 14th year as a cherished community tradition and its 9th year at Father Lynch Hall at St. John’s School, located at 8th and Keeler. Running from December 6 to December 8, 2024, this free, multi-faith event invites the community to experience the true spirit of Christmas through stunning nativity displays and festive music.

This year’s festival showcases over 500 nativity sets donated by nearly 100 individuals, featuring displays from around the world crafted from diverse materials. Each year, the hall transforms into a Christmas wonderland, with new touches and arrangements ensuring a unique experience for returning visitors.

The event also serves a deeper purpose. Funds raised through activities like a nativity raffle and poinsettia sales support underprivileged children in the Bartlesville area. Proceeds go towards providing Christmas gifts and essentials such as blankets, coats, and socks, helping ensure that no child in the community feels left out during the holiday season.

Additionally, a free Christmas concert will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Church main hall. This heartwarming performance promises to uplift visitors as they enjoy the festival.

The PlayForBurk Foundation was created as a 501c3 entity to carry on the legacy of Burk Hansen after he passed away at 13 in an accident in 2015. ​ Even at his young age, Burk had a solid set of values he used to guide his life. The founders have a passion for helping youth develop and succeed, and it was decided to create a foundation to carry on Burk’s memory, and also partner with youth to promote values that will help them become productive citizens.