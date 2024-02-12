Posted: Dec 05, 2024 2:06 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 2:09 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Election Board announced the filing of candidates for local Board of Education positions, with elections scheduled in early 2025. Candidates filed between December 2 and 4, 2024, for various seats across Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, and Tri-County Tech districts.

Key election dates include a Primary Election on February 11, 2025, and a General Election on April 1, 2025. Below is a summary of filings:

Bartlesville (I-30)

No. 1, 4-year term : Randy Herren (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

No. 7, 4-year term: Rick Boswell (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

Caney Valley (I-18)

No. 5, 5-year term: Louise Virden filed on Dec. 3, 2024.

Copan (I-4)

No. 4, 4-year unexpired term : Shaunda Shambles filed on Dec. 3, 2024.

No. 5, 5-year term: Tony Holland (incumbent) filed on Dec. 3, 2024; David Weatherspoon filed on Dec. 4, 2024.

Dewey (I-7)

No. 5, 5-year term: Amanda Guilfoyle (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

Tri-County Tech (#1)

No. 2, 5-year term: George Halkiades (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD 918-337-2850

Board of Education Filing: Mon-Wed, Dec 2-4, 2024 8:00am – 5:00pm

Primary Election: February 11, 2025 General: April 1, 2025

OFFICE# & TERM FILING DATE CANDIDATE NAME BARTLESVILLE I-30 No. 1, 4 yr. term 12/2/24 *Randy Herren No. 7, 4 yr. term 12/2/24 *Rick Boswell CANEY VALLEY I-18 No. 5, 5 yr.term 12/3/24 Louise Virden COPAN I-4 No. 4, 4 yr. unexpired term 12/3/24 Shaunda Shambles No. 5, 5 yr. term 12/3/24 *Tony Holland 12/4/24 David Weatherspoon DEWEY I-7 No. 5, 5 year term 12/2/24 *Amanda Guilfoyle TRI-COUNTY TECH #1 No. 2, 5 year term 12/2/24 *George Halkiades

* INCUMBANT