Posted: Dec 04, 2024 3:00 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade is set to step off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. With downtown construction taking place, things will look a little bit different and a modification had to be made to the parade route, but otherwise Pawhuska is ready for what is sure to be a wonderful evening.

This year's Christmas parade theme is, 'A Vintage Christmas.' There will also be co-parade marshals. Reba Bueno with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce goes over why they chose that theme and this year's parade marshals.

On the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page, there is also a screenshot showing the parade map. If you would like to sign up to be a part of the Pawhuska Christmas Parade, call the Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.