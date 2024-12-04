Posted: Dec 04, 2024 1:42 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 1:42 PM

Before Monday ervening's city council meeting, a reception was held at Bartlesville's City Hall to honor outgoing council members Dale Copeland, Loren Roszel and Quinn Schipper.

Copeland had served on the council since 2011. He says there have been changes and challenges in those 13 years, but that Bartlesville's City staff is the best any council could ask for. Copeland went on to say he has enjoyed working on the city council during that time.

Roszel, who was elected in 2022, said he enjoyed serving and getting an inside look of how government works.

Schipper took over after the unfortunate passing of Billie Roane earlier this year. As someone who was already very involved in the community, Schipper said he enjoyed every minute of serving on the council, including getting to serve alongside Roane in a capacity before taking her spot on the council.