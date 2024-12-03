News
Posted: Dec 03, 2024 3:37 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2024 3:37 PM
Oil Refinery Green Fuels Operations coming to Dewey
Alex Benzegala
In November, Dewey City Council approved an industrial park lease agreement with Green Fuels Operations in Dewey, which is expected to open in Dewey in late 2025. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease sat down with Bartlesville Radio to explain the project.
Trease says the company will be making jet fuel, farm grade diesel which will be able to bought on site. There will be multiple units at the location with an estimation of $10,000 Barrels of oil run at the location when the refinery is up and running. Trease says the Dewey location will only be the 2nd 0 net emmission refinery in the country. Trease talks about some the economic impact of the refinery in Dewey.
Expected groundbreaking on the oil refinery is expected to begin in the Spring of 2025, with an estimated opening in December of next year.
