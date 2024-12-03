Posted: Dec 03, 2024 3:37 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2024 3:37 PM

Alex Benzegala

Trease says the company will be making jet fuel, farm grade diesel which will be able to bought on site. There will be multiple units at the location with an estimation of $10,000 Barrels of oil run at the location when the refinery is up and running. Trease says the Dewey location will only be the 2nd 0 net emmission refinery in the country. Trease talks about some the economic impact of the refinery in Dewey.

Expected groundbreaking on the oil refinery is expected to begin in the Spring of 2025, with an estimated opening in December of next year.