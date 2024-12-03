Posted: Dec 03, 2024 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2024 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

In the middle of what was a rather heated Bartlesville city council meeting on Monday, a local resident was recognized for his dedication to helping others. In mid-November, a pack of pitbulls attacked several people before police arrived on scene, but things could have been much worse if not for the selfless actions taken by Randal Florence. Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward details what Florence did.