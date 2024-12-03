Posted: Dec 03, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Dewey, in collaboration with the historic Dewey Hotel Museum, invites the community to the 7th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting. This festive event will take place on Thursday, December 5, at 6 p.m. in Lion’s Park.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears with the Dewey Hotel said the evening's highlights include free one-on-one visits with Santa inside the beautifully decorated Dewey Hotel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can capture special moments with complimentary cell phone photos in the hotel parlor, where hot cocoa will also be served.