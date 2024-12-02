Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Dewey

Posted: Dec 02, 2024 10:15 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 10:15 PM

Dewey City Council Meeting update

Share on RSS

 

Alex Benzegala
 
At Monday's Dewey City Council meeting, there was a resolution allowing the Dewey Public Works Authority to purchase a Ford F150 Truck  for the amount  of $15,250 from the American Rescue Plan Act. 
 
Also Jimmy Gray, Dewey Police Chief talked about a dedication happening soon. Here is Gray with some details. 
 
Dewey City Council meetings are the first and third Monday of every month at the Dewey City Hall. 

« Back to News