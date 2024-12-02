Posted: Dec 02, 2024 10:15 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 10:15 PM

Alex Benzegala

At Monday's Dewey City Council meeting, there was a resolution allowing the Dewey Public Works Authority to purchase a Ford F150 Truck for the amount of $15,250 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Also Jimmy Gray, Dewey Police Chief talked about a dedication happening soon. Here is Gray with some details.