Posted: Dec 02, 2024 1:07 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 3:38 PM
Highway 75 Southbound at 81st Street in Tulsa Shut Down Monday Afternoon
Nathan Thompson/Ty Loftis
Update: At just before 2 p.m., the southbound lanes of traffic were re-opened. You are asked to drive carefully so they don't have to shut traffic down again.
------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story: An oversize vehicle has struck the bridge at 91st Street at Highway 75 in Tulsa.
According to the Tulsa Police Department, all southbound traffic is closed and police are diverting people off the highway at 81st Street.
TPD says the impact to the bridge may have caused structural damage. Officers are waiting on ODOT to make a determination when Highway 75 will reopen, but the closure is expected to last several hours.
