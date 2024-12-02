Posted: Dec 02, 2024 1:07 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 3:38 PM

Nathan Thompson/Ty Loftis

Update: At just before 2 p.m., the southbound lanes of traffic were re-opened. You are asked to drive carefully so they don't have to shut traffic down again.

Original Story: An oversize vehicle has struck the bridge at 91st Street at Highway 75 in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, all southbound traffic is closed and police are diverting people off the highway at 81st Street.